The Fab Four: See the Athletes of the Year for 2024-25
Published 11:49 pm Monday, July 7, 2025
Some things are too good not to share.
In this case, it’s all four Athlete of the Year stories for the 2024-25 school year, including Lakeridge’s Chloe Huyler, Lake Oswego’s Lusiano Lopez, West Linn’s Danny Wideman and Wilsonville’s Mark Wiepert.
- Huyler was a state cross country champion for the Pacers, and later, a state champion in the 1,500 meters and 3,000 during track season. You can see her story by clicking here.
- Lopez was the Three Rivers League Defensive Player of the Year in football, and later, a third-place finisher in the state wrestling tournament. You can see his story by clicking here.
- Wideman was an all-state receiver who led West Linn to the state football championship, and later, took the Lions to a TRL championship. You can see his story by clicking here.
- Wiepert led Wilsonville to a state football championship and won every honor Oregon could share, then led the Wildcat baseball team to 29 straight wins and a Northwest Oregon Conference title. You can see his story by clicking here.