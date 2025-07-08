Wilsonville road improvement closures to start July 31 Published 4:36 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Starting Thursday, July 31, the city of Wilsonville will close streets in Villebois, Park at Merryfield and other nearby neighborhoods to conduct road improvements.

The improvements consist of slurry sealing. Work is scheduled to last from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. between , July 31 and Wednesday, Aug. 13. These workdays do not include weekends.

A slurry seal helps extend the life of pavement and seals smaller cracks in the road. It is a thin chemical treatment is used to stop potholes from forming and prevent tire damage.

Each road is identified by the city so that neighbors can plan on moving their cars ahead of time. No driving or driveway access will be possible after the contractors start their work at 7 a.m.

According to the city’s website, “Parking nearby the night before or on side streets outside the work zone will help avoid getting towed. If your car is parked on the street after 7 AM on a slurry sealing workday, it will be towed so the crews can work safely and efficiently.”

Parking signs won’t be posted until 72 hours before work begins on each street.

A full schedule of when each road will be sealed can be viewed here, as well as a map provided by the city.