Check out Wilsonville HeARTs by bike Published 11:47 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Join SMART for a eight-mile bike tour to see all ten of the Wilsonville HeARTs.

Beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 19 at Town Center Park, this is an opportunity to see the fiberglass artwork that captures the spirit of Wilsonville created by ten local artists.

The public art project’s theme, “Many Cultures, One Heart,” represents the diversity and community of Wilsonville.

Interested riders should arrive by 10 a.m. and expect a two-hour loop through town.