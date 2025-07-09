Check out Wilsonville HeARTs by bike

Published 11:47 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

By Mac Larsen

You can take a bike ride to see Wilsonville HeARTs all around town. (Courtesy photo: Wilsonville)

Join SMART for a eight-mile bike tour to see all ten of the Wilsonville HeARTs.

Wilsonville HeARTs. (Courtesy photo: Wilsonville)

Beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 19 at Town Center Park, this is an opportunity to see the fiberglass artwork that captures the spirit of Wilsonville created by ten local artists. 

The public art project’s theme, “Many Cultures, One Heart,” represents the diversity and community of Wilsonville. 

Interested riders should arrive by 10 a.m. and expect a two-hour loop through town. 

