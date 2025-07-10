Wilsonville library on a roll with new book bike Published 3:48 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

Don’t call it a tricycle, call it an all-electric book bike.

By partnering with the Friends of the Library, the Wilsonville Public Library announced the purchase of a new electric, three-wheeled book bike to bring the library into the community at events.

The Wilsonville Library Book Bike will help bring the public library into the community.

Friends of the Library received a matching grant through the Wilsonville-Metro Community Enhancement grant program to fund the construction of the electric bike, which was made by Icicle Tricycle in Portland.

“My former library had one,” said Library Director Shasta Sasser. “A big part of our strategic plan is outreach. We’re not a community that needs a bookmobile — we don’t have an expansive unincorporated community — so a book bike was ideal.”

The concept of the book bike was first suggested by children’s librarian Terri Wortman, an avid cyclist herself.

The library is finalizing a schedule of events the book bike will make an appearance at, but the hope is to save plenty of time for pop-ups. The first large parks and recreation event the book bike will swing by will be the Party in the Park on Thursday, Aug. 21.

The book bike travels with a selection of books for perusal, all of which are available to check out.