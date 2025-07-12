Slideshow: Lake Oswego Public Golf Course
Published 9:03 pm Saturday, July 12, 2025
Golfers enjoy the newly opened Lake Oswego Public Golf Course on Saturday, July 12. (Staff Photo: Miles Vance)
Big events make for lifelong memories and — hopefully — great photos, so here’s a photo gallery of the best images from play at the new Lake Oswego Public Golf Course on Saturday, July 12.
To see even more images from this event, click here.