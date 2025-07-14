Wilsonville shares 2024-25 athletic honors Published 10:48 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

The 2024-25 school year was a great one for Wilsonville athletics.

And Wildcat seniors led the way to that success.

Here’s a brief snapshot of senior-led Wilsonville success in the just-completed school year.

The Wilsonville girls soccer team won its fourth Class 5A state championship in a row by defeating the Bend Lava Bears 4-1.

The Wildcat football team – led by senior Class 5A Offensive Player of the Year Mark Wiepert – won its second consecutive state championship, beating Mountain View for the second year in a row, this time by a 56-35 margin.

The Wilsonville boys soccer team made the semifinals for the second year in a row after finishing third in the Northwest Oregon Conference.

The Wildcat volleyball team went unbeaten to win the NWOC title at 16-0, and later, placed sixth at the Class 5A state tournament.

Both Wilsonville boys and girls cross country teams had great seasons, with senior Jadyn Kipe finishing second at the 5A state race, while junior Liam Wilde finished fifth at state.

The Wildcat boys and girls basketball teams both won NWOC titles, with the girls going undefeated for the first time in coach Justin Duke’s career at 14-0. Later, the girls finished fourth at state, while the boys took home the third-place trophy at state.

Wilsonville senior Kaden Bartell won the state downhill skiing championship for the Wildcats.

The Wildcat girls golf team won the NWOC title and went on to win the state championship for the second year in a row and the third time in the past four titles.

The Wilsonville baseball team – led by NWOC Player of the Year Wiepert – won the NWOC title and went 29-0 before falling to eventual state champion Summit in the 5A semifinals.

The Wildcat boys and girls track and field teams both won NWOC district championships.

The Wilsonville girls lacrosse team finished third in the Three Rivers League and won a playoff game for the first time in school history.

Director Chad Davies and the Wilsonville Orchestra won their league championship and had many great individual accomplishments in its music program.

In response, Wilsonville recognized its best seniors with honors at the conclusion of the 2024-25 school year. Here’s a list of the Wildcats’ end-of-year honors.