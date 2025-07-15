Slideshow: Shortland Golf Club
Published 4:03 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025
1/17
Swipe or click to see more
T.J. Patton of southeast Portland makes a chip shot at the newly opened Shortland Golf Club in West Linn on Tuesday, July 15. (Staff Photo: Miles Vance)
2/17
Swipe or click to see more
Players enjoy the newly opened Shortland Golf Club at 1610 Advance Road in West Linn on Tuesday, July 15. (Staff Photo: Miles Vance)
3/17
Swipe or click to see more
Players enjoy the newly opened Shortland Golf Club at 1610 Advance Road in West Linn on Tuesday, July 15. (Staff Photo: Miles Vance)
4/17
Swipe or click to see more
Players enjoy the newly opened Shortland Golf Club at 1610 Advance Road in West Linn on Tuesday, July 15. (Staff Photo: Miles Vance)
5/17
Swipe or click to see more
Players enjoy the newly opened Shortland Golf Club at 1610 Advance Road in West Linn on Tuesday, July 15. (Staff Photo: Miles Vance)
6/17
Swipe or click to see more
7/17
Swipe or click to see more
Players enjoy the newly opened Shortland Golf Club at 1610 Advance Road in West Linn on Tuesday, July 15. (Staff Photo: Miles Vance)
8/17
Swipe or click to see more
Players enjoy the newly opened Shortland Golf Club at 1610 Advance Road in West Linn on Tuesday, July 15. (Staff Photo: Miles Vance)
9/17
Swipe or click to see more
Players enjoy the newly opened Shortland Golf Club at 1610 Advance Road in West Linn on Tuesday, July 15. (Staff Photo: Miles Vance)
10/17
Swipe or click to see more
Players enjoy the newly opened Shortland Golf Club at 1610 Advance Road in West Linn on Tuesday, July 15. (Staff Photo: Miles Vance)
11/17
Swipe or click to see more
Players enjoy the newly opened Shortland Golf Club at 1610 Advance Road in West Linn on Tuesday, July 15. (Staff Photo: Miles Vance)
12/17
Swipe or click to see more
Players enjoy the newly opened Shortland Golf Club at 1610 Advance Road in West Linn on Tuesday, July 15. (Staff Photo: Miles Vance)
13/17
Swipe or click to see more
Players enjoy the newly opened Shortland Golf Club at 1610 Advance Road in West Linn on Tuesday, July 15. (Staff Photo: Miles Vance)
14/17
Swipe or click to see more
Players enjoy the newly opened Shortland Golf Club at 1610 Advance Road in West Linn on Tuesday, July 15. (Staff Photo: Miles Vance)
15/17
Swipe or click to see more
Players enjoy the newly opened Shortland Golf Club at 1610 Advance Road in West Linn on Tuesday, July 15. (Staff Photo: Miles Vance)
16/17
Swipe or click to see more
Players enjoy the newly opened Shortland Golf Club at 1610 Advance Road in West Linn on Tuesday, July 15. (Staff Photo: Miles Vance)
17/17
Swipe or click to see more
Big events make for lifelong memories and — hopefully — great photos, so here’s a photo gallery of the best images from play at the newly opened Shortland Golf Club in West Linn on Tuesday, July 15.
To see even more images from this event, click here.