Join the city of West Linn and the Tualatin Riverkeepers for a work party at Fields Bridge Park

Summer is one of the best times to get outside and make a difference. In West Linn, this can mean helping clean up one of the community’s cherished public parks.

A Fields Bridge Park volunteer work party is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 19.

The city of West Linn has coordinated the opportunity with the Tualatin Riverkeepers and SOLVE Oregon to help pull weeds and remove invasive species.

Tools and gloves will be provided, but it is always appreciated when people bring their own gloves, hand saws and pruners. There are water bottle filling stations at the park and bottled water and granola bars will be provided.

Register for the Fields Bridge work party through SOLVE here.