Ridgeview trio sweeps Class 5A all-state softball honors Published 2:15 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

They were the best of the best.

They graced the softball fields for the best Class 5A teams in the state, and thanks to their incredible success, they’ve been honored on this year’s all-state teams.

Class 5A state champion Ridgeview (the Intermountain Conference champion Ravens went 27-1 overall) swept the top 5A awards, with senior Brooklyn Lick named Pitcher of the Year, sophomore pitcher/first baseman/third baseman Brezlyn Hagemeister was named Player of the Year, and the Ravens’ Sandy Fischer was named Coach of the Year.

See the complete Class 5A all-state lists below.

Class 5A All-State Softball

First Team

Pitcher: Brezlyn Hagemeister, Ridgeview, sophomore; Lily McCormick, Central, senior; Allison Hayzlett, Canby, junior. Catcher: Morgan Voll, Caldera, senior; Madalyn Ehers, Silverton, sophomore. Infield: Danika Brackett, Crater, senior; Isabella Lauerman, Bend, senior; Brooklyn Lick, Ridgeview, senior; Eleanor Baker, La Salle, junior; Genevieve Osburg, Lebanon, senior. Outfield: Syren Ferguson, Thurston, junior; Lauren Glasser, Bend, senior; Ariahnna Williams, Central, junior; Addi Van Metre, Hood River Valley, sophomore. Designated hitter/utility: Cadence Kennedy, Mountain View, sophomore; Kenadie Lucas, Hood River Valley, junior.

Player of the Year: Brooklyn Lick, Ridgeview

Pitcher of the Year: Brezlyn Hagemeister, Ridgeview

Coach of the Year: Sandy Fischer, Ridgeview

Second Team

Pitcher: Kasey Ogan, Thurston, senior; Mckenzie Peterson, Silverton, senior; Grace Rowan, Hood River Valley, senior. Catcher: Daphnie Heckel, Thurston, junior; Isa Rivera, Hood River Valley, sophomore. Infield: Kady Ledbetter, Eagle Point, senior; Gaby Montes, Thurston, senior; Elie Hall, Caldera, sophomore; Parker Doerr, Corvallis, junior; Hannah Houts, Silverton, senior; Abigail Troutman, Canby, junior. Outfield: Ady Thayer, Crater, junior; Paisley Rains, Silverton, senior; Abigail Kessler, Crescent Valley, senior; Maddisen Jones, Dallas, sophomore; Nevaeh Norris, Centennial, junior. Designated hitter/utility: Abbey Canfield, Crater, junior; Elle Morton, Caldera, freshman.

Third Team

Pitcher: Ally Nottingham, Crater, sophomore; Madison Ruman, Dallas, senior; Daphne Forman, La Salle, senior. Catcher: Sarah Estes, Eagle Point, junior; Emma Anundi Boland, Centennial, senior. Infield: Cassidy Sandgren, Bend, sophomore; Kady Lindstrom, Eagle Point, senior; Elli Preston, Caldera, senior; Harlow Nelson, Dallas, freshman; Madison Bigej, Canby, senior; Madison Price, Hillsboro, senior. Outfield: Riley Jacoby, Eagle Point, sophomore; Danika Hollibaugh, Caldera, sophomore; Hailey Nelson, Ridgeview, junior; Allison Keller, La Salle, sophomore. Designated hitter/utility: Taylor Saucedo, Canby, sophomore; Sienna Brown, Churchill, junior; Tawney Snair, Central, freshman.

Honorable Mention

Pitcher: Blaire Eckman, Mountain View, freshman; Taylor Aldrich, Bend, senior; Gigi Young, West Albany, sophomore. Catcher: Emily Tschida, South Albany, junior. Infield: Kendall Miller, Thurston, senior; Camden DeWitt, North Eugene, freshman; Amelia Kidd, West Albany, junior; Maddie Angel, South Albany, junior; Claire Carron, Centennial, junior. Outfield: Mahala Pyle, Lebanon, sophomore; Sophie Godinez, Hillsboro, freshman.