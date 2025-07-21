Molatore, Kealoha lead Wilsonville football returners Published 3:18 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

You might not know it, but the countdown has begun.

There is now – now that we’re past the midway point of the summer – less than a month until the official beginning of the 2025 high school football season.

While our local football coaches and teams have been busy doing the things they’re allowed to do by the Oregon School Activities Association during the “offseason” – passing league, the lineman challenge, weight room sessions, team camps etc. – practice officially kicks off on Monday, Aug. 18.

After that, the first jamborees are set for Thursday, Aug. 28, while the first official games will be played on Friday, Aug. 29.

Two-time reigning state champion Wilsonville will kick off its schedule with a jamboree at Wilsonville High School set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 28, that includes the Wildcats, David Douglas, Southridge and Dallas.

Wilsonville then hosts Sandy in Week One play with a contest set for 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5.

Additional opening games including teams from Special District 2 include: West Albany at Canby, 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 29; Redmond at McNary, 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 29; Gresham at Aloha, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5; Forest Grove vs. Century at Hillsboro Stadium, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5; Hillsboro vs. McDaniel at Hare Field, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5; South Albany at McKay, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5.

What’s going to happen in those kickoff games? I have no idea. And most of you – those who aren’t coaches of these teams or parents of their best players – don’t either.

Which of last year’s SD2 all-stars may have transferred to new schools? Again, at this point, I have no idea.

Here’s what I can share: If last year’s all-district players stay home for the 2025 fall season, here’s who looks looks strong for Wilsonville in the upcoming 2025 campaign.

Wilsonville: The reigning Class 5A state champion brings back all-league players at five spots and three all-state picks. That group includes: senior linebacker Riddick Molatore (a first-team all-SD2 pick and second-team all-stater); senior wide receiver/cornerback Keona Tam (second team all-SD2 pick on offense and honorable mention all-stater, and honorable mention SD2 on defense); senior running back Roman Kealoha (a second-teamer in both SD2 and Class 5A); and junior safety Ben Wiepert (an honorable mention pick).