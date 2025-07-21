PHOTOS: Johnny Limbo and the Lugnuts say farewell to Wilsonville Rotary Summer Concerts

Published 11:13 am Monday, July 21, 2025

By Mac Larsen

The crowd at the the first Wilsonville Rotary Summer concert on Thursday, July 17. (Staff photo: Mac Larsen)

One last time.

Johnny Limbo onstage during the band’s final Wilsonville Rotary Summer Concert on Thursday, July 17. (Staff photo: Mac Larsen)

Johnny Limbo and the Lugnuts, one of the Portland area’s oldest rock and dance live bands, is on its summer-long farewell tour. On Thursday, July 17, they performed for the last time at Wilsonville’s Town Center Park, marking the end of their run as the “Wilsonville Rotary house band” and kicking off the Wilsonville Rotary Summer Concert season.

Dancing in the park at Johnny Limbo and the Lugnuts Thursday, July 17 show at Wilsonville Town Center Park. (Staff photo: Mac Larsen)

Hundreds of community members enjoyed the warm weather and energetic rock and roll.

The crowd at the the first Wilsonville Rotary Summer concert on Thursday, July 17. (Staff photo: Mac Larsen)

 

 

