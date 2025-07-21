PHOTOS: Johnny Limbo and the Lugnuts say farewell to Wilsonville Rotary Summer Concerts
Published 11:13 am Monday, July 21, 2025
The crowd at the the first Wilsonville Rotary Summer concert on Thursday, July 17. (Staff photo: Mac Larsen)
Wilsonville residents look at the Oregon Korean War Memorial on Thursday, July 17. (Staff photo: Mac Larsen)
Johnny Limbo and the Lugnuts Thursday, July 17 show at Wilsonville Town Center Park will be their final in town. (Staff photo: Mac Larsen)
Johnny Limbo onstage during the band's final Wilsonville Rotary Summer Concert on Thursday, July 17. (Staff photo: Mac Larsen)
The horn section. (Staff photo: Mac Larsen)
Concerts in the park are all about music and warm weather snacks. (Staff photo: Mac Larsen)
A parent and enthusiastic kid enjoy the sunshine at Johnny Limbo and the Lugnuts on Thursday, July 17. (Staff photo: Mac Larsen)
Dancing in the park at Johnny Limbo and the Lugnuts Thursday, July 17 show at Wilsonville Town Center Park. (Staff photo: Mac Larsen)
Johnny Limbo and the Lugnuts . (Staff photo: Mac Larsen)
Johnny Limbo is shown a picture onstage, from more than 20 years prior during the band's final Wilsonville Rotary Summer Concert on Thursday, July 17. (Staff photo: Mac Larsen)
Dancing in the park at Johnny Limbo and the Lugnuts Thursday, July 17 show at Wilsonville Town Center Park. (Staff photo: Mac Larsen)
Johnny Limbo and the Lugnuts perform one last time in Wilsonville. (Staff photo: Mac Larsen)
One last time.
Johnny Limbo and the Lugnuts, one of the Portland area’s oldest rock and dance live bands, is on its summer-long farewell tour. On Thursday, July 17, they performed for the last time at Wilsonville’s Town Center Park, marking the end of their run as the “Wilsonville Rotary house band” and kicking off the Wilsonville Rotary Summer Concert season.
Hundreds of community members enjoyed the warm weather and energetic rock and roll.
The crowd at the the first Wilsonville Rotary Summer concert on Thursday, July 17. (Staff photo: Mac Larsen)