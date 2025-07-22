PHOTOS: Wilsonville Skatepark Association hosts annual Skate Jam

Published 9:00 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

By Mac Larsen

A levels of experience were welcome at the WIlsonville Skate Jam on Saturday, July 19. (Staff photo: Mac Larsen)

The fourth-annual Wilsonville Skate Jam took place at Wilsonville’s Memorial Park skate park on Saturday, July 19.

Although it was a hot Saturday afternoon, around 100 kids, families and local skaters came out for the event. The Wilsonville Skatepark Association gave away new boards, clothes and gear to skaters young and old. Many local skatepark associations and organizations, including West Linn’s skate park, were represented at the event.

