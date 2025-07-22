PHOTOS: Wilsonville Skatepark Association hosts annual Skate Jam Published 9:00 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

1/11 Swipe or click to see more A levels of experience were welcome at the WIlsonville Skate Jam on Saturday, July 19. (Staff photo: Mac Larsen) 2/11 Swipe or click to see more A Kona Ice shaved ice. (Staff photo: Mac Larsen) 3/11 Swipe or click to see more The co-founder of the Wilsonville Skate Jam and Wilsonville Skatepark Association Austin Barnes. (Staff photo: Mac Larsen) 4/11 Swipe or click to see more The "hippie jump" contest at the WIlsonville Skate Jam on Saturday, July 19. (Staff photo: Mac Larsen) 5/11 Swipe or click to see more 6/11 Swipe or click to see more A kick flip at Wilsonville Memorial Park's Skate Park. (Staff photo: Mac Larsen) 7/11 Swipe or click to see more During the Wilsonville Skate Jam on Saturday, July 19 there were a handful of "jams" where every skater focused on a specific feature of the park. (Staff photo: Mac Larsen) 8/11 Swipe or click to see more The Wilsonville Skate Jam on Saturday, July 19. (Staff photo: Mac Larsen) 9/11 Swipe or click to see more Local skate shops sponsored the Wilsonville Skate Jam on Saturday, July 19. (Staff photo: Mac Larsen) 10/11 Swipe or click to see more The Wilsonville Skate Jam on Saturday, July 19. (Staff photo: Mac Larsen) 11/11 Swipe or click to see more The Wilsonville Memorial Park Skatepark. (Staff photo: Mac Larsen)

The fourth-annual Wilsonville Skate Jam took place at Wilsonville’s Memorial Park skate park on Saturday, July 19.

Although it was a hot Saturday afternoon, around 100 kids, families and local skaters came out for the event. The Wilsonville Skatepark Association gave away new boards, clothes and gear to skaters young and old. Many local skatepark associations and organizations, including West Linn’s skate park, were represented at the event.