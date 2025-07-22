Wilsonville’s Olivia Clark to lead NWOC volleyball returners Published 6:45 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Tic, tick, tick.

Now that we’re past the midway point of the summer, time is running down until the official beginning of the 2025 high school volleyball season.

While our local volleyball coaches and teams have been busy doing the things they’re allowed to do by the Oregon School Activities Association during the “off-season,” – weight room work, club play, team camps etc. – practice officially kicks off on Monday, Aug. 18. After that, the first jamborees/matches are set for Thursday, Aug. 28.

Wilsonville starts the 2025 season with its Northwest Oregon Conference opener, playing at Centennial at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 2.

Other NWOC openers include: Putnam at Hillsboro at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 2; Parkrose at Hood River Valley at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 2; La Salle at Milwaukie at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 2; and Canby at Parkrose, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 10.

While no one knows what’s going to happen in those kickoff matches, here’s a look at the all-league players who are expected to lead their teams in the upcoming 2025 fall season.

Wilsonville: The Wildcats – they went unbeaten to win the NWOC a year ago, and later, took sixth in the 5A state tournament – are expected to bring back three all-leaguers for ’25. Senior libero Olivia Clark was named to the all-NWOC first team last year, while junior outside hitter Teagan Hamilton and sophomore middle blocker Karli Vannoy were both named to the honorable mention team.

Around the rest of the league, La Salle, Canby and Hood River Valley are expected to bring back three all-NWOC players each, while Centennial and Putnam will likely bring back two all-conference players each.