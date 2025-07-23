Wilsonville City Council greenlights new park development Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

The Wilsonville City Council approved a $1.4 million construction contract for a park next to the new Frog Pond Primary School.

The contract for the new park was awarded to GT Landscape Solutions. The new outdoor space, occupying about 2.9 acres, will feature fitness equipment, a playground and walking trails. The park is scheduled for completion in summer 2026. Frog Pond Primary, following a year delay in the original construction timeline, will be completed next summer so that school can start in fall 2026.

The park project is in the city’s five-year capital improvement plan and the community engagement process took place in 2023.

