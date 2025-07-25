Wilsonville’s Mark Wiepert named Class 5A Player of the Year

Wilsonville senior pitcher Wade Hagey was named to the Class 5A all-state second team after leading the Wildcats to an NWOC title and a berth in the 5A state semifinals. (Staff Photo: Miles Vance)

Wilsonville senior center fielder Drew Hall was named to the Class 5A all-state first team after leading the Wildcats to an NWOC title and a berth in the 5A state semifinals. (Staff Photo: Miles Vance)

Wilsonville senior catcher Mark Wiepert was named Class 5A Player of the Year after leading the Wildcats to an NWOC title and a berth in the 5A state semifinals. (Staff Photo: Miles Vance)

Let’s be honest.

The Wilsonville baseball team did some amazing things in the 2025 spring season.

The Wildcats went unbeaten to win the Northwest Oregon Conference title, won their first 29 games in a row, took the No. 1 seed into the Class 5A state playoffs and advanced all the way to the 5A semifinals.

In response, the best of Wilsonville’s best were honored on Class 5A all-state teams, with senior catcher Mark Wiepert named co-Player of the Year for 2025.

In addition to Wiepert, senior center fielder Drew Hall was named to the Class 5A first team, while senior pitcher Wade Hagey was selected to the 5A second team.

Class 5A All-State Baseball

First Team

Catcher: Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville, 12; Joe Mendazona, Central, 10; Braden Corgain, Thurston, 12; Aiden Hibler, North Eugene, 10; First Base: Connor Molony, Thurston, 12. Utility: Hunter Rivers, Dallas, 11. Designated Hitter: Alex Johnson, Crater, 11. Infield: Grady Saunders, Thurston, 12; Logan Nakamura, Ridgeview, 12; Jackson Hertel, Ridgeview, 12; Will Goodman, Bend, 12; Brock Johnson, Thurston, 11; JT Girod, Central, 10; Drew Rice, West Albany, 12; Ian Bollard, Putnam, 12. Pitcher: Colin Hernandez, Thurston, 12; Rylan Mathiesen, West Albany, 12; Jack Brauckmiller, Canby, 10; Alex Via, Summit, 12; Bryson Nygren, Silverton, 12; Declan O’Brien, La Salle, 11. Outfield: Axel Prechel, Corvallis, 12; Slater DeBrun, Summit, 12; Drew Hall, Wilsonville, 12; Kyler Miller, Thurston, 12; Jackson Parker, Summit, 11; Eli Hess, Dallas, 12; Ruden Nakamura, Ridgeview, 11.

Players of the Year: Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville; Grady Saunders, Thurston

Pitcher of the Year: Alex Via, Summit

Coach of the Year: Aaron Boehm, Summit

Second Team

Catcher: Cole Angel, South Albany, 11. First Base: Colby Herren, Canby, 12; Utility: Noah Blair, Thurston, 12. Designated Hitter: Tommy Hess, Dallas, 10; Eli Pupo, Redmond, 12. Infield: Ben Weiss, Corvallis, 10; Sawyer Enderle, Silverton, 12; Torstan Herson, La Salle, 12; Brady Ackerman, Canby, 12; David Macdonald, Thurston, 12. Pitcher: Wade Hagey, Wilsonville, 12; Mason Snopl, Crater, 11; Andrew Street, Corvallis, 11; Max Bishop, La Salle, 12; Michael Bushelman, North Eugene, 11. Outfield: Kaden Martirano, West Albany, 12; Davin Snyder, Hood River, 10; Duncan Roudabush, North Eugene, 10; Brady Kennedy, Mountain View, 12; Jack Strange, Dallas, 12.

Honorable Mention

Catcher: Kingston McAdam, Hood River, 11; Olen Nofziger, Ridgeview, 12. First Base: James Collier, Silverton, 10; Brody Whitchomb, Caldera, 11. Utility: Ryder Carpenter, Mountain View, 10; AJ Garcia, Hillsboro, 11. Designated Hitter: Dylan Nelson, Canby, 12. Infield: Caleb Cornett, Crater, 10; Morgan Austin, Crater, 11; Tayden Arbogast, Churchill, 12; Braden Nugent, Eagle Point, 11; Addison Postlewait, Hood River, 12; Pitcher: Donovan Jackson, Churchill, 12; Finn Chambers, Ridgeview, 10; Marcio Silva, Bend, 11; Jackson Barba, Central, 10; Jacob Fifehaus, West Albany, 11. Outfield: Korhan Haller, Corvallis, 12; Joe Salvione, Putnam, 10; Connor Hammond, Hillsboro, 12; Jace Litten, Churchill, 11; Logan Trivette, Ashland, 11; Kasen Orr, Crater, 12.