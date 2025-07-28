Drowning reported on Clackamas River near Carver Park
Published 12:25 pm Monday, July 28, 2025
A man drowned on the Clackamas River over the weekend, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
Units were dispatched to Carver Park after a woman reported her husband had gone underwater around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 27.
Responders from the Clackamas County River Rescue Consortium, Clackamas Fire and American Medical Response recovered the missing man’s body at approximately 7:15 p.m., according to a press release.
The name of the victim has not yet been released.