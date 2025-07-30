Drive over to the fifth annual Boones Ferry Cruise-In

A classic car “cruise-in” is as much a part of American car culture as the vehicles themselves.

Along with providing an avenue to show off your car and marvel at others, a cruise-in is also a community event that turns a local drag into a mix of a classic car show and parade.

For the past five years, the Wilsonville Lions Club has organized the Boones Ferry Cruise-In, in which the community’s classic car owners can bring their own vehicles and check out others.

This year’s event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 10 in the parking lot on 30299 SW Boones Ferry Road across from Fred Meyer and Old Town Square. The gates open at 8 a.m. to register a car in the cruise-in. The first 50 registered vehicles will receive a specialty dashboard plaque.

“Over the years, we have had everything from Model As to low riders,” said Lions organizer Ray Hess. “(It) serves as a venue for community residents, young and old, to see classic cars and interact with their owners.”

The event is free to the public but there is a $10 registration fee per car for those entering in the cruise-in. All proceeds from the event will go towards the Wilsonville Lions Club community projects. Since 1969, the club has organized community events, high school scholarships and disaster relief fundraising. The cruise-in is just one of the ways that the Lions can make their work possible.

This year’s event will feature a panel of judges for the Best in Show award and attendees can vote for the People’s Choice Award.

Hess said his favorite part of the event is “seeing what different vehicles show up.”