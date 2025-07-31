Clackamas County is developing a campus to help people recover from addiction 

Clackamas County is continuing to fine-tune a plan to build a recovery campus that would serve those suffering from addiction.

The local government purchased a 6-acre former school site at 15301 SE 92nd Ave. from the North Clackamas Parks and Recreation District in late 2024 and is now working to finalize designs for the project while determining funding sources. The county spent $3.5 million on the purchase of the site and is hoping to generate $35-40 million for the project.

According to designs presented at a Clackamas County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, July 29, the campus would include a withdrawal management and residential treatment building that would have 40 withdrawal management beds and residential beds (combined). Another building would serve as an outpatient and transitional housing facility with 36 transitional housing beds serving about 250 people per quarter. The project is one component of the county’s initiative to tackle the interrelated issues of “drugs, crime, and untreated mental illness.” The goal is to provide a continuum of care allowing someone facing addiction to get the treatment they need and slowly move up the ladder toward recovery and self-sustainability.

“The recovery campus will address multiple factors including treatment for substance use, educational needs, improved job training and employment, guidance for positive family and social relationships, and housing opportunities, along with many other personal and professional needs. An important feature of the campus will be staying engaged with individuals after they return to their communities to support them in a successful transition,” the county’s website reads.

Some services may include detox, mental health treatment, skill development and medical and dental care. Individuals could stay at the campus for as long as 18 months. The county is contracting with Fora Health to be the service provider and developer for the site.

The center would also include things like a courtyard, art room, fitness room, space to play, family meeting space and outdoor patios.

The county has submitted a rezoning application to the Planning Commission for review and staff said they’re hoping that some of the $65 million from recent Oregon legislation would go toward this project. They are exploring other funding sources and expressed optimism based on meetings with Gov. Tina Kotek’s office.

Commissioner Ben West said at the meeting that he hoped the recovery campus would provide some level of low-barrier shelter for people who need it, but county staff said this is not in the plans at this point. Staff said that the county currently does not have a full-time shelter (although it has a day shelter and weather-related shelters).

“I’m heartened to hear you talk about shelter. The previous board didn’t necessarily have an appetite for that,” Health, Housing and Human Services Director Mary Rumbaugh said at the meeting.

The county is mulling what to do with 2.5 acres of the site. West mentioned hospice care as something he would be interested in.

The recovery center won’t serve youth and Board Chair Criag Roberts agreed with that approach but said the county should look at more ways to help youth dealing with issues such as addiction.

“I just think there are not many recovery opportunities for youth. Even though it might not be at this location, I think we should have that conversation looking at another location,” he said.

The county plans to begin construction for the property in spring 2026 and for construction to be completed that summer.