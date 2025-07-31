The West Linn-Wilsonville Back-to-School Resource Event is right around the corner

You heard that right.

The West Linn-Wilsonville School District’s fifth-annual Back-to-School Resource Event is only two weeks away.

Hosted by the school district’s Family Empowerment Center, this year’s resource event will be from 5 – 6:30 p.m. behind Boeckman Creek Primary School at 6700 SW Wilsonville Road.

The event lets kids grab a brand new backpack and school supplies, while parents can ask questions of school district staff — both from the Family Empowerment Center and beyond.

Community partners such as the West Linn and Wilsonville public libraries, rotary clubs and Clackamas County always join in the festivities.

For questions about the resource event email Maria Horton at hortonm@wlwv.k12.or.us.