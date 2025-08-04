Photos: Bands take the stage at first Wilsonville Festival of Music @ Charbonneau

Swipe or click to see more

KOIN-TV political director and anchor Ken Boddie hosted the Wilsonville Festival of Music @ Charbonneau on Sunday, Aug. 3. (Staff photo: Mac Larsen)

Revival Brothers Band at the Wilsonville Festival of Music @ Charbonneau on Sunday, Aug. 3. (Staff photo: Mac Larsen)

Rowan was the life of the party outside on the pavilion stage at the Wilsonville Festival of Music @ Charbonneau on Sunday, Aug. 3. (Staff photo: Mac Larsen)

"Blues for Schools" the Wilsonville Festival of Music @ Charbonneau's fundraiser theme was on Saturday, Aug. 2 and Sunday, Aug. 3. (Staff photo: Mac Larsen)

Flying Barracuda BBQ parked outside the Wilsonville Festival of Music @ Charbonneau on Sunday, Aug. 3. (Staff photo: Mac Larsen)

Allman Brothers tribute band and blues rock group The Revival Brothers Band at the Wilsonville Festival of Music @ Charbonneau on Sunday, Aug. 3. (Staff photo: Mac Larsen)

Chad Rupp & TSR at the Wilsonville Festival of Music @ Charbonneau on Sunday, Aug. 3. (Staff photo: Mac Larsen)

The first annual Wilsonville Festival of Music @ Charbonneau took over the Charbonneau Country Clubhouse and pavilion Saturday, Aug. 2 and Sunday, Aug. 3.

The two-day music festival, also referred to as “Blues for Schools,” was organized by the Charbonneau Arts Association. It served as a fundraiser for the performing arts departments at Canby and Wilsonville high schools.

Performers on Saturday included Ben Rice & PDX Hustle, Low Maintenance and Noah Bell & Bottleneck Blues. Sunday included Taylor Newville and the Riders, Chad Rupp & TSR, Bon Ton Rulers and the Revival Brothers Band. Sunday’s performances were hosted by KOIN-TV political director and anchor Ken Boddie.

Artists and vendors set up shop outside the clubhouse, right next to the statute of Sacagawea and her baby Jean Baptiste Charbonneau, whom the community is named after. Food was sold by Flying Barracuda BBQ and Tacos El Oso Loco.